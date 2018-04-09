Lorry crash blocks A15 north of Sleaford for 18 hours on Friday night

The A15 north of Sleaford was closed from Friday evening for over 18 hours after a HGV lorry overturned.

According to Lincolnshire Police and Fire services, the incident happened just before 9.15pm on Friday and one man was taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening.

The road did not reopen until 3pm on Saturday due to the time taken to clear the vehicles.

The road was closed between Holdingham and the B1191 junction at Cranwell.

Firecrews from Sleaford and Metheringham with a support unit from Grantham attended the collision scene.

Firefighters made the scene safe and gave casualty care for the driver who had got out by the time they arrived.