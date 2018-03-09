Multi-vehicle collision on A17 Heckington bypass now cleared, say police

A multi-vehicle collision reported on the A17 heading eastbound at Heckington has now been cleared, say Lincolnshire Police.

Three cars are were involved but no injuries were reported, according to a police spokesman.

Emergency services attended and police initially advised drivers to avoid the area.

The collision was reported at 7.22am, partially blocking the road between the two turn-offs at each end of the Heckington bypass and caused tailbacks in both directions for traffic travelling between Sleaford and Boston.

The road was cleared by 7.53am.