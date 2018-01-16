Overnight resurfacing work on the A607 at Barkston

There will be overnight resurfacing works on the A607 Honington Road at Barkston later this month.

Failing sections of the carriageway are to be replaced over a two-night period, according to Lincolnshire County Council highways officials.

The work is set to take place on the evenings of Monday January 29 and Tuesday January 30. To allow improvements to be carried out safely, the road will be closed to all traffic from 7.30pm each night, re-opening by 6am each morning.

During that time, a signed diversion will be in place, directing traffic via the A607, B1174, A52, B6403 and A153.

Mark Heaton, programme leader – surfacing and patching, said: “It’s important we get these worn out sections of road replaced. However, to minimise the impact on motorists we’ll be doing the work overnight, with the road open as usual during the daytime. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

For the latest on roadworks taking place across the county, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/roadworks