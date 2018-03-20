Red Arrows’ plane crashes at RAF base

A Red Arrows’ plane from Lincolnshire's RAF Scampton has crashed with the pilot ejecting, according to reports.

A spokesman for the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called shortly before 1.30pm this afternoon (Tuesday 20 March 2018) to reports an aircraft had crashed at RAF Valley in Holyhead.

"There is an emergency ambulance and a Wales Air Ambulance at the scene."

An RAF spokesperson said: “We are aware of an incident today at RAF Valley involving a Hawk aircraft.

“We are investigating the incident and it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

The Red Arrows are at RAF Valley preparing for the coming display season.