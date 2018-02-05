Road blocked as car ends up in stream after incident at Scopwick

A car has veered off the B1188 in the centre of Scopwick and landed in a stream.

According to Lincolnshire Police, the incident was reported just after 12.30pm today (Monday) when a red BMW left the main road, cross the junction with Brookside and landed nose first in The Beck opposite The Royal Oak pub.

Emergency services including the fire service were called and the road was blocked off to allow the vehicle to be removed.

A police spokesman said another vehicle was also involved.

“Injuries are currently being assessed, but they don’t appear to be serious,” said the spokesman.

C M Jenkinson tweeted a photo of the incident having come across it, saying: “Road blocked, junction of main road Scopwick and the B1188, fire, police and ambulance in attendance”.