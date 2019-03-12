Roundabout improvements approved for Sleaford

“Lincolnshire drivers are not very good at ‘merge in turn,” a councillor has said as £10 million of roundabout improvements across the county were agreed yesterday.

Coun Robin Renshaw made the comments during the second of two agenda items before members of Lincolnshire County Council’s highways and transport committee.

They approved options including:

Adding additional lanes on all five approaches to the A17/A15 Holdingham Roundabout at Sleaford

An extra lane around the outside of the above roundabout

Additional lanes and traffic lights on the A17/A153 Sleaford Rugby Club junction

Mr Renshaw was responding to the news that some exits would be made into two lanes, with a merge in turn further down the line.

“The length of the lanes that determine the actual capabilities or lack of clemency is something we will need to take on board.”

Coun John Brewin said councillors should look at Canwick Hill as a merge in turn which he said was a “good example of how to do it properly.

“It always seems to work and makes everybody happy,” he said.

Residents may not agree however, as there have been several hotly-debated stories in local media and posts on social media regarding the misuse of merging lanes.

Councillors approved the schemes, though called for better advanced signage ahead of the roundabouts, more modelling of key peak hours and better public engagement around the works and diversions.

The schemes along the A17 are estimated to cost around £5,172,500 while additional Lincoln schemes total around £4,695,752.

Funding will come from Lincolnshire County Council and a number of other funds and grants, as well as Section 106 developer contributions.