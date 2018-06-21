Steam loco to run to mark RAF centenary

To help mark the centenary of the RAF, the Tornado steam locomotive is set to travel from Lincoln, passing by Sleaford, to London King’s Cross via Sleaford and Peterborough on Tuesday, July 10.

As part of the centenary of the RAF, a very special train will be hauled by Tornado from Lincoln, via Sleaford and Peterborough to London King’s Cross station as part of the RAF 100 celebrations.

July 10 will see a major celebration in London including a fly past of up to 100 current and historic RAF aircraft and a stunning parade of personnel from the service.

Working with the RAF 100 team, Tornado will be at the head of the train travelling to London.

The First Class and Dining packages will take passengers to the Mall and to the rooftop terrace of the Trafalgar Hotel. Formerly the offices of the Cunard Line, the hotel sits directly under the flight path, so you will get unrivalled views with lunch included. There will also be a very special event on Horseguards where passengers will be able to get up close to various aircraft. There will be an RAF host to answer questions and ensure this is a very special event that will live long in the memory.

There is still limited availability. Bookings via the A1SLT office in Darlington on 01325 460163 only or enquiries@a1steam.com

The train leaves Lincoln at 6.45am, passing through Sleaford at 7.15am and arriving in London at 9.30am.

It leaves London at 4.45pm, passing through Sleaford at 8.30pm and getting back to Lincoln at 9pm.