Two vehicle collision at Metheringham Heath

Emergency services were called to the crossroads of Bloxholm Lane and Metheringham Heath Lane, near Metheringham on Saturday after the road was blocked by a collision.

The collision involved two vehicles, a silver Hyundai and a white Skoda, and was reported at 10.39am near Metheringham Heath Boarding Kennels.

Police, fire and ambulance all attended. The injuries were described as minor.

One of the vehicles was said to have overturned, but injuries were not reported to be minor.

Metheringham Heath Lane was reopened after two hours once the vehicles had been cleared according to police.