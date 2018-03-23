UPDATE: A17 now reopened after being closed earlier by police from Sleaford heading towards Newark after three vehicle crash

The A17 near Sleaford has been reopened by police after they had to close it both ways due to a three-vehicle collision on Holdingham roundabout.

Police closed the road heading towards Newark at the roundabout to help ease traffic congestion around the crash that is said by AA traffic reports to have occurred on the opposite side just before the roundabout on the dual carriageway section.

It was reported to police at about 7.44am this morning.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said one person was injured but not believed seriously. The road was closed for a time to allow for recovery of the vehicles and reopened again at 9.30am.

The blockage caused hold-ups and queues stretching back as far as North Rauceby.