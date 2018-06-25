UPDATE: Road reopens at Southgate level crossing after serious two car smash this morning.

Police and highways officials have just lifted the temporary road closure at the junction of Mareham Lane and Southgate level crossing in Sleaford after a serious collision between two cars.

Within the last 15 minutes the road blocks on Mareham Lane, Grantham Road and Southgate have been removed after the green Isuzu and red Volvo estate were removed from the scene.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “At 5.28am today (Monday) we were called to a road traffic collision on Mareham Lane, Sleaford.

“It involved a green Isuzu and a red Volvo estate.

“One man was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham, with what are thought to be serious injuries.”

The collision happened near the Southgate level crossing at the junction with Mareham Lane.

Mareham Lane and Southgate junctions were both closed with traffic being diverted elsewhere for the entire morning.