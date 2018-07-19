UPDATE: Sleaford man arrested for GBH after pedestrian seriously injured in collision with car in Sleaford

A Sleaford man has been arrested after a male pedestrian was seriously injured in a collision with a car on Mareham Lane in Sleaford yesterday afternoon (Thursday).

The 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of an accident, according to a Lincolnshire Police spokesman.

The air ambulance landing at Sleaford Cricket ground. EMN-180719-163310001

The spokesman added: “The pedestrian is believed to have suffered serious injuries.

“I can confirm that we have reports that the pedestrian was carried on the bonnet (of the car) for a time and are investigating.

“We do have lots of witnesses but would continue that any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are urged to call 101.”

Traffic was advised to avoid the area due to the disruption and the road was not opened until 10pm after collision investigators had finished at the scene.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance medical team and the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance were called in to assist police, paramedics and ambulance crew who all rushed to the scene of the incident which happened at 4pm and involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra.

Police closed the access to Mareham Lane to stop traffic still trying to squeeze by as the medics tended to and treated the casualty in the road.

The air ambulances landed at Sleaford Cricket Club ground.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance service said: “We received a call at 3.59pm to an incident outside Aldi on Mareham Lane, Sleaford. The caller reported a road traffic collision involving a pedestrian and a car. We sent a LIVES paramedic, the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance, the Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Rutland Air Ambulance and a double crewed ambulance. One patient was taken to Lincoln County Hospital via land ambulance.”

An off-duty ambulance technicians had also been on the scene and provided care before the ambulance arrived.