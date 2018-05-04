Video: Air Ambulance lands in Sleaford after collision between pedestrian and car

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance has landed in Sleaford a second time this week after a pedestrian was in collision with a car.

The ambucopter landed on Sleaford Cricket Club pitch on London Road to allow medics to reach the casualty quickly after the incident on Grantham Road close to the Southgate level crossing.

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance takes off from Sleaford Cricket Club pitch after a call to assist a pedestrian who was involved in a collision with a car close to the level crossing on Grantham Road. Photo: Mark Suffield.

An East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We received a call at 11.20am to an incident on the level crossing at Grantham Road, Sleaford.

"The caller reported a patient who had been in collision with a car. We sent a responder, a paramedic on a car, a double crewed ambulance and the Nottinghamshire and Lincolnshire Air Ambulance.

"One patient was taken to Grantham District Hospital by land ambulance."

The air ambulance was stood down en-route but still landed on the cricket pitch."

The Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance on Sleaford Cricket pitch this morning (Friday). Photo: Mark Suffield

A police car and police operational support unit van also attended the scene to interview the driver of a Vauxhall car believed to have been involved.