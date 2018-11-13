Village roadworks are causing confusion

A road closure to allow contractors to connect utilities to a new housing development in a village has been causing headaches and confusion for residents and drivers due to signage issues.

Traffic had been diverted away from Boston Road in Heckington over the last couple of weeks while the surface was dug up near the cemetery to connect pipes up to the new development of 107 homes by Chanceoption Homes and J.C.O Developments.

But parish council chairman Coun Jan Palmer said at their meeting last Monday not enough warning was being given to visitors unfamiliar with the temporary situation.

She said lorries had been missing turning off the A17 and getting as far as the cemetery and having to reverse dangerously. She claimed the sign saying the road was closed could not be seen until drivers were already turned onto Boston Road.

Local county councillor Barry Young had been liaising with highways officials to try and get the matter remedied and said the development company had employed a traffic management company to erect the signs.

Coun Roger Woods, vice-chairman of the parish council said warning signs on Station Road were not adequately visible either.

A highways spokesperson said: “We are aware that some lorries have ignored the advanced signage on routes into Heckington, and encountered the road closure on Boston Road as a result. The developer has been asked to provide additional signage in the village and carry out daily inspections. We will continue to monitor the situation until the road closure is lifted.”