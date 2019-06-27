UPDATE: Woman driver suffers serious injuries in two-car collision which closed A17 at Byard's Leap for five hours.

Police say a woman has suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries after being involved in a two-car collision on the A17 near Sleaford yesterday (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to the junction at Byard's Leap following a report of the crash at 3.28pm yesterday involving a silver Dacia and a blue Seat Alhambra.

In an update this morning, Lincolnshire Police stated: “The driver of the Dacia, a woman, sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. She was taken by ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham.

Drivers were advised to avoid the area as the A17 was closed from Holdingham Roundabout along the A17 to the B6403 High Dike at Byards Leap.

Sleaford and Grantham fire crews used cutting equipment to remove the door of one vehicle to free one casualty who was left in the care of ambulance crews.

A spokesman for East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 3.21pm to Cranwell turning on the A17. The caller reported there has been a road traffic collision.

"We sent a road ambulance, two air ambulances, two paramedics in fast response cars, a doctor in a car, and a LIVES community first responder.”

A police spokesman added: “The road was closed for several hours as emergency services attended and vehicles were recovered. It re-opened at around 8.45pm.”

Holdingham roundabout had been coned off and reduced to one lane for grass cutting, already causing tailbacks towards Rauceby and Cranwell on the A17 prior to the collision, leading to more confusion when the road closed and diversions were put in place.