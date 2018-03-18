Video: Farmers lend a hand in the Sleaford area as the Mini Beast from the East strikes

Farmers in the Leasingham area have launched into action again this morning (Sunday) after blizzard conditions threatened to block Sleaford area road again.

James and Simon Burton of Manor Farm in Leasingham jumped behind the wheel of the tractors and snow ploughs to clear back roads leading from the village to Ruskington where drivers were in danger of getting stuck by drifting snow caused by the high winds.

They were joined by the Franks family who also provided equipment.

They say the road is now clear after going out twice, although drivers are still warned to take care.

Their Facebook video posted on the Leasingham Community Group page shows them in action.