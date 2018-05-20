View our gallery as Royal wedding fever hits Sleaford area

There were celebrations across the Sleaford area for Saturday’s Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The event of the year saw everything from patriotic window displays afternoon teas and children’s games to street parties and even a pretend wedding.

Staff and residents made flowers, bow ties and decorated hats for their own garden party at Oakdene care home in Sleaford with cake and quizzes. They had previously made their own two-foot-high congratulations card which was sent to the couple at Buckingham Palace.

Sleaford library laid on a special coffee morning, combining it with raising money for Cancer Research UK which is their nominated charity and was also serving cream teas.

The library had a display about Royal Wedding dresses through the ages and a children’s competition to design a wedding dress as well as a raffle to win a picnic hamper.

Bridal gown shop Love and Lace, as well as women’s fashion shop Bellissimo Boutique in town both decorated their windows with red, white and blue dresses, flags and a Royal couple.

Ickworth Road residents in Sleaford went for the traditional street party, organised by Bryn Vivien. The road was closed and tables and chairs brought out with barbecues and drinks aplenty.

Meanwhile Brant Broughton Pre-School children dressed up for a pretend Royal wedding. Manager Sally Harper said they had a bride and groom, bridesmaids and other attendants with guests made up of the reception class from the neighbouring primary school.

They even tossed confetti on the return from church.

Here we have a gallery of some of the images from the day - more to follow.