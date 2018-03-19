Volunteers needed to help at clubs for blind people

A charity serving people with visual disabilities in the Sleaford area is urgently seeking more volunteers.

The charity based in Grantham helps and supports blind and partially sighted people to live as independently as possible by providing equipment, advice, telephone befriending, home visiting and numerous social clubs.

They rely on volunteers to help with services and need more to help with social clubs within the Sleaford area.

They are looking for people willing to chat with the members, make teas and coffees and join in with card/board games depending on theclub and interests of members.

You only need to spare a couple of hours and be trustworthy, reliable, cheerful, punctual and open to building new friendships.

Provided with training and assistance, you would enhance your CV and would play a vital role in your community.

Contact Eve Farley, Volunteer Development Officer, email: evef@blind-society.org.uk or call 01476 592775.