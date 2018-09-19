Warnings from emergency services as first damage by Storm Ali reported in Sleaford area

Sleaford area is feeling the effects of Storm Ali as it sweeps in across the north of England, Ireland and Scotland.

A yellow warning is in force across Scotland, parts of North Wales and northern England, until 10pm this evening (Wednesday) with winds of up 100mph.

This means those areas are likely to experience gusts of up to 60mph causing damage, but the Midlands are also experiencing high speed gusts on the periphery of the storm’s trail.

In Heckington Declan corner was at work when he heard from his wife that their trampoline had taken to the air thanks to a particularly strong gust and landed in the field behind their back garden.

Heckington 12ft trampoline #StormAli

He told the Standard: “I’m at work and got this photo from the wife. She’s managed to hold it down with a breeze block until I’m home from work. It happened around 12noon-ish. She didn’t witness the event, just discovered it but there was no damage done luckily.”

In Sleaford town centre a glass topped patio table was upended by the wind outside Emily’s Bakehouse cafe in Millstream Square, scattering the broken glass across the pavement. Staff quickly cleared up and stacked away the rest of the outdoor furniture.

Households in parts of Navenby and Boothby Graffoe are without power due to the high winds including High Street, Maidenwell lane and Church Lane according to social media reports. Western Power Distribution has stated it aims to have power restored by 6pm.

A child’s plastic paddling pool was caught careering down Headland Way in Navenby today as well and reported as found on the village’s Facebook page.

According to the BBC, the storm could have a greater impact because trees are mostly still in full leaf “acting like sails”, making them more likely to blow over and block roads and railway lines.

Lincolnshire Police force control room has tweeted: “Our officers have made us aware that there are some heavy cross winds from Lincoln towards Sleaford on the A15 and then onto the A17 - please be careful if you are due to travel this way. #StormAli.”

Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue service also issued the warning: “Please take extra care when driving in high winds. Be on the look out for debris on the road and give any cyclist extra room. Stay safe!”

The outlook is for heavy rain on Thursday with potential flooding in some parts.

Storm Ali comes after the remnants of former hurricane Helene hit parts of Wales on Tuesday.

Elsewhere the BBC reports a woman has died after a caravan was blown off a cliff in the Irish Republic. Thousands of homes are without power, lorries have overturned, a freight train derailed with main more trains delayed, roads blocked and a cruise ship has been torn from its dock in Scotland. Children in Scotland were warned not to walk home from school after some were hit by flying debris.