Road flooded at Potterhanworth

After the last three days of rain, Lincolnshire Police have issued a warning this morning (Monday) that a road is blocked by flooding in Potterhanworth.

The B1178, Station Road at Potterhanworth was said this morning to be closed due to flooding under the railway bridge.

A social media post by the force’s control room stated: “Please avoid this area where possible.”

There are warnings in place for more potential flooding in parts of the county such as Horncastle as more rain is forecasted for later in the day.