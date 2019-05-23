Windmill scoops two awards

Heckington Windmill has been named the best in the East Midlands for its ‘building conservation’ at an awards ceremony by the RICS.

Beating off competition from 25 other property schemes, Heckington Windmill Trust took home the Building Conservation award and the highly-acclaimed Project of the Year accolade at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors Awards, East Midlands.

Interior of the windmill after the restoration works.

The title is presented to the scheme ‘demonstrating outstanding best practice and a significant benefit to their local area and wider economy’.

The project team behind the windmill’s £1.8million restoration – including Sherriff Tiplady Associates and Cowper Griffith Architects LLP - have regenerated the only working eight-sailed mill in the world, restoring its historic C19 buildings into a new visitor facility, shop, ticket office and exhibitions space, maintaining their historic character while securing a sustainable future for the mill.

Heckington Windmill Trust chariman Charles Pinchbeck said: “This a wonderful recognition of all that the trust and the community have achieved together at Heckington. Knowing how well it is thought of is a great boost for the future too. On a personal level, it’s been great to contribute my expertise as a chartered surveyor to this fantastic team and such a worthwhile project.”

A spokesman for the trust added: “This is the culmination of ten years of planning, fundraising, building a profession team to carry forward the Regeneration Project, and make it a reality. The design by our Architect Karen Lim, local builders Newman Moore, the project manager David Hickie and the rest of the professional team worked seamlessly with the Trust’s Project Board and other volunteers to deliver the project to a standard we can all be very proud of. The support we received from the local community also made a major contribution.”

Heckington Windmill site pictured before the restoration works.

Chair of the judging panel for the RICS Awards, Will Evans said: “The judges were extremely impressed with Heckington Windmill Trust’s commitment and enthusiasm to retain and preserve the historical features of the Grade I Listed windmill and outbuildings. The sympathetic repairs and meticulous planning has not only ensured the mill has been returned to full working order but it has also created an inclusive, interactive experience. The project has secured the future of a key local landmark and created a destination for visitors and the local community to enjoy for years to come.”