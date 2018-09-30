Wings Week collections

In this special year of the 100th anniversary of the RAF and the 20th anniversary of the Cranwell branch of the RAF Association, the members of the RAFA branch, supported by Sleaford Air Cadets, have been appealing to the public for donations to their annual Wings Appeal during Wings Week.

They collected over £950 in Sleaford and Ruskington on Saturday September 15 - the date when the Battle of Britain ended as Hitler abandoned his plan of invading Britain.

Further collections were held at Heckington and Ewerby.

So far in 2018 the branch has collected over £4,000 and there is a golf competition planned for October, used to support former and current members and their dependants who have fallen on difficult times.