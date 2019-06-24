Woman in her 50s dies after being in three car smash on A17

Police have announced that a woman in her 50s has died after she was involved in a three-car crash on the A17 near Sleaford on Friday afternoon.

A Lincolnshire Police statement confirmed the fatality this morning (Monday) after the woman, along with a man in his 70s were both taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The collision had taken place at about 1.45pm near the turning for Asgarby and involved a blue Kia Picanto, in which both were travelling. It also involved a blue Suzuki Swift and a white Nissan Navarra pick up truck.

Two air ambulances were called to the scene on one casualty was flown to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, while two others were taken by land ambulance to Queen’s Medical Centre, Nottingham and Pilgrim Hospital, Boston. The road was re-opened about four hours after the incident.

Officers investigating the crash are continuing to appeal for witnesses who saw the incident or the vehicles beforehand. Call 101 referring to incident 245 of June 21.