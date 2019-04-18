‘Pop up’ furniture moving

‘Pop-up’ street furniture installed in Sleaford as an experiment by North Kesteven District Council is on the move.

The mobile items including colourful planters, benches and a cycle rack in the shape of a car caused debate last year among townspeople on where they are located, and if they were suitable, when the council introduced them in a bid to improve the vibrancy of the town centre.

People have since given feedback where they might prefer them located next.

The purple serpentine seat and some of the cube seats and planters, that were recently in Riverside Precinct, have been moved to the Handley Monument and The Source, while the remaining ones have been relocated to the open space outside Costa.

The bike rack in Southgate is staying put for the time being, but the team behind the project is open to suggestions, and planters in Market Place will also be staying where they are.

Two new planters, similar to those in Market Place, are being trialled in Navigation Yard from this week. The feedback on these types of planters is positive and it is hoped they will fit in with planned events and activities in the coming months.

It has been given support of Sleaford Town Council and businesses in town.

For suggestions on where they go next, use #popupsleaford on social media or email ecodev@n-kesteven.gov.uk