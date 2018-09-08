BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.30pm): Fulbeck United v Wyberton Res (D. Lovell), Kirton Town v Skegness Town Res (TBA), Railway Athletic v Pointon (R. Crozier), Ruskington Rovers v Old Leake (T. Sharrock), Spilsby Town v Benington (M. Webster), Swineshead Inst v Coningsby (TBA).
Workforce Unlimited Division One: FC Hammers v Old Dons (TBA), Fishtoft v Swineshead Res (S. Gillespie), Fosdyke v Billinghay Athletic (N. Anderson), Friskney v Boston College (P. Hindle), Pointon Res v Park United (D. Harbin), Woodhall Spa United v Freiston (R. Mather).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International v Colsterworth SSC (R. Larcombe), Coningsby Res v Boston Athletic (M. Winwright), Holbeach Bank v Eagle United (C. Forbes), Skegness Town A v JFC Seniors (S. Beaumont), Spalding Harriers v FC Wrangle (J. Harmer).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Boston College Res v Mareham United (D. Bent), Bull Athletic v Park United Res (N. Christian), Old Dons Res v Northgate Olympic (R. Shortland), Woodhall Res v Fosdyke Res (N. Elliott), Wyberton A v Digby (L. Van Lier).
Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round one (KO 2pm): Horncastle Town Res v Caythorpe (L. Crawford).