BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Fixtures

Today’s matches...
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division (KO 2.15pm): Benington v Spilsby Town (J. Hudson), Kirton Town v Coningsby (N. Sleaford), Old Leake v Railway Athletic (P. Revell), Pointon v Wyberton Res (R. Dungworth), Skegness Town Reserves v Ruskington Rovers (P. Hindle).
Workforcr Unlimited Division One: Fishtoft v Billinghay Athletic (N. Christian), Freiston v Fosdyke (S. Gillespie), Old Doningtonians v FC Hammers (D. Lovell), Park United v Friskney (G. Hurst), Woodhall Spa United v Boston College (D. Wallhead).
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic v Spalding Harriers (R. Larcombe), Colsterworth v Holbeach Bank (M. Grant), FC Wrangle v Caythorpe (S. Beaumont), Railway Athletic Res v JFC Seniors (P. Keeble).
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Northgate Olympic (R. Mather), Fosdyke Reserves v Bull Athletic (J. Mason).
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, round one (KO 1.45pm): College Res v Benington Res (M. Baxter), Coningsby Res v Pointon Res (N. Elliott), Mareham United v Skegness Town A (J. Francis), Swineshead Institute Res v Park United Res (D. Bierley).