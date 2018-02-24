BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Results from February 24:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Billinghay Athletic 0 Benington 2, Fulbeck United 4 Skegness Town Reserves 0, Leverton SFC 2 Swinieshead Institute 2, Ruskington Rovers 6 Fishtoft 0, Spilsby Town 2 Old Leake 1, Wyberton Reserves 0 Coningsby 7.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Freiston 1 Friskney 1, JFC Seniors v Sibsey - postponed, Kirton Town 1 Boston College 1, Old Doningtonians 2 Woodhall Spa United 1, Skegness United 1 Horncastle Town Reserves 3.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 1 FC Wrangle 3, Caythorpe 0 Fosdyke 3, FC Hammers 6 Holbeach Bank 1, Park United 3 Boston International 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby 2 Spalding Harriers 2, Mareham United 0 Boston College Reserves 5, Northgate Olympic 1 Eagle United 5.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, round one: Railway Athletic 4 Fosdyke Reserves 1.
BB Insure Willoughby Shield, round two: Coningsby Reserves 1 Pointon Reserves (Pointon won 5-4 on pens), Swineshead Reserves 2 Benington Reserves 0.