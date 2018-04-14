BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Results

Results from April 14:
Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fishtoft 0 Coningsby 3, Skegness Town Reserves 1 Old Leake 2, Spilsby Town 2 Pointon 6, Swineshead Institute 3 Benington 1.
Workforce Unlimited Division One: Friskney 3 Boston College 3, Old Doningtonians v Horncastle Town Reserves - postponed, Pointon Reserves 4 Freiston 1, Skegness United 4 JFC Boston Seniors 0, Swineshead Reserves 0 Kirton Town 11.
Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston International 3 FC Wrangle 1, Caythorpe 6 Holbeach Bank 2, Coningsby Reserves 2 Fosdyke 3, Railway Reserves 2 Park United 0, Wyberton A v FC Hammers - postponed.
Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Benington Reserves 1 Spalding Harriers 2, Fosdyke Reserves 0 Eagle United 9, Leverton SFC 2 Woodhall Reserves 11, Mareham United 0 Skegness Town A 13.
BB Insure Willoughby Cup, quarter-finals: Billinghay Athletic 0 Railway Athletic 8, Wyberton Reserves 1 Leverton SFC 3 (aet).