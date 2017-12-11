BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s action...

With a number of Boston Saturday League matches postponed due to frozen pitches and rivals involved in Willoughby Cup action, Pointon took full advantage with 6-0 win at home to Ruskington Rovers.

Hat-tricks from Dom Kew and Ian Jacquest extended their lead at the top of the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

The only other game in the top flight saw Coningsby beat Fulbeck United 3-1, with goals from Tom Sewell (two) and Shaun Boothby.

With Sibsey not having a league game, this gave Skegness United a chance to go top of Division One.

But Woodhall Spa United spoilt their day by taking all the points with a 3-2 success.

Kirton Town enjoyed a goalfest as they beat bottom side Pointon Reserves 6-1,

Wins for Boston College - beating FC Kirton 5-0 - and JFC Boston, earning a very good away win at Swineshead Reserves, kept things tight at the top.

With the top two in Division Two not playing, FC Hammers closed the gap with a 3-2 success against Coningsby Reserves.

The other game in the division saw Railway Reserves beat Boston Athletic 3-2, goals coming from Lee Dakin, Ryan Mason and Steve Appleby.

Division Three saw Digby put an end to their poor run of games by sticking nine past Leverton Reserves in a 9-3 home win.

Fosdyke Reserves beat bottom-of-the-league Mareham United 6-0, while Northgate Olympic went into second place with a 2-0 away win at Spalding Harriers.

Woodhall Spa Reserves beat Boston College Reserves 2-0.

Only two games were played in the Willoughby Cup due to frozen pitches.

Leverton beat neighbours Benington 5-3 thankis to Nathan Rippin (three), Josh Foreman and Ben Reeson.

The only other game was at Wyberton, where Division One Freiston were pipped 3-2 by the Villagers’ reserves.