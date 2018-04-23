BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this week’s Boston Saturday League action...

Coningsby are the SHS Allium Fishtoft Cup champions.

The Premier Division side defeated rivals Woodhall Spa United, of Division One, 2-0 at Boston United’s Jakemans Stadium on Thursday evening.

Benington and Kirton Town will meet in the final of the Sharman Burgess Sports Cup.

The semi-finals took place this weekend, with Benington earning a good 2-1 against Railway Athletic, whilst Skegness Town Reserves were beaten 5-2 by Kirton Town.

Pointon remain top in the Workforce Unlimted Premier Division after a 2-0 victory at Leverton.

Fulbeck United earned three points in a 2-1 win against Coningsby, whilst Old Leake won 3-2 at Swineshead Institute.

A battle at the bottom of the table saw Billinghay Athletic travel to Fishtoft, the visitors winning 2-0 for their third win of the campaign.

In Division One, Boston College and Old Doningtonians both netted twice in the first 15 minutes, College winning 4-2 with goals from Kieran Rodgers, Andrew Thompson and Deividas Urbsys (two).

Friskney had a strong 5-1 win against Freiston, whilst Pointon Reserves won 5-2 at home to Woodhall Spa Reserves.

Division Two side FC Hammers added another three points to their tally in a 2-1 win at Colsterworth, whilst Park United keep up the race for promotion in a big 5-0 victory at Caythorpe.

Park’s goals came from Jimmy Harris (two), Neil Allen, Alex Limb and Chris Wright (pen).

Railway Reserves travelled to Coningsby Reserves, drawing 3-3.

Boston Athletic finished their season on a high with a 4-2 victory against Holbeach Bank.

In Division Three Skegness Town A confirmed their promotion with a 10-2 win at Swineshead Institute A.

Results from April 19:

Fishtoft Cup, final: Coningsby 2 Woodhall Spa United 0.

Results from April 21:

Workforce Unlimited Premier Division: Fishtoft 0 Billinghay Athletic 2, Fulbeck United 2 Coningsby 1, Leverton SFC 0 Pointon 2, Swineshead Institute 2 Old Leake 3.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Boston College 4 Old Doningtonians 2, Friskney 5 Freiston 1, Pointon Reserves 5 Woodhall Spa Reserves 2.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Boston Athletic 4 Holbeach Bank 2, Colsterworth 1 FC Hammers 2, Coningsby 3 Railway Athletic Reserves 3, Park United 5 Caythorpe 0, Wyberton v Wrangle - abandoned.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Fosdyke Reserves v Benington Reserves - postponed, Swineshead Institute A 2 Skegness Town A 10.

Sharman Burges Sports Cup, semi-finals: Benington 2 Railway Athletic 1, Kirton Town 5 Skegness Town Reserves 2.