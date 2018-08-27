BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds up this weekend’s action...

Defending champions Pointon found it tough going at the new-look Wyberton Reverves, going down 4-1.

Spilby Town carried on their good start to the season as they beat Railway Athletic 1-0, the only goal of the game coming from Callum Lawe.

The only other game in the Premier Division saw Swineshead Institute travel to Ruskington, where the game finished in a 1-1 draw.

Ruskington’s goal came from Samuel Jackson.

In Division One, Fishtoft carried on from last week with a fine 2-1 victory at Horncastle Town Reserves.

Goals came from Liam Shinn and Nicky Syndercombe.

In a five-goal thriller at Fosdyke, visitors Boston College found themselves 2-0 down following goals from Alex Cammack and Jake Holland.

Fosdyke then lost their way and three mistakes by the defence allowed Keiran Rodgers, Nathan Rivett and Reece Young turn the game on its head.

The only other game in the division saw Woodhall Spa put six goals past Swineshead Institute Reserves.

In Division Two, Spalding Harriers had a fine away win at Boston International, goals coming from Thomas McKenzie Rafal Marczewsky (three).

Colsterworth had a victory away at Holbeach Bank, goals coming from Nathan Brettoner, Dave Jeremy and Calum Stinson.

Railway Athletic entertained Caythorpe in a 2-2 draw and the only other game between Skegness Town A and Boston Athletic was abandoned after 41 minutes due to a Skegness Player having a bad injury.

In Divison Three, Bull Athletic carried on with their winning streak with an 8-0 victory against Fosdyke Reverves.

Northgate Olympic beat Wyberton A by 5-2 and Benington Reserves came away with a 2-1 victory away at Park United Reserves, Ryan and Chris Lawson the matchwinners.

