BOSTON SATURDAY LEAGUE: Round-up

Dale Atkinson rounds-up this week’s action...

At the bottom of the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Benington came away with the points when they beat Pointon 3-1.

Swineshead Institute earned three valuable points to help their survival cause when they entertained Old Leake, winning 4-1.

Old Leake’s goal came from Will Chalmers.

Skegness Town Reserves’s good form came to an end as they lost 3-2 at home to Kirton Town.

Spilsby Town had an easier day, beating Fulbeck United 6-1, Sam Cragg getting the consolation goal for Fulbeck.

Ruskington Rovers had an excellent win against Wyberton Reserves, winning the game 5-1 with goals from Lee Llewellyn, Liam Tait and Ashley Farmer, who struck a fine hat-trick.

Woodhall Spa took over at the top of Division One when they beat Old Doningtonians 4-1.

Boston College moved up a place, beating Swineshead Institute Reserves 8-1, while Friskney dropped points at Horncastle Town Reserves, drawing the game 1-1.

Friskney’s goal came from Greg Brown.

Park United and Pointon Reserves shared the points in a 2-2 scoreline, Craig Mountain and Daniel Huskisson on target for Park.

Eagle United are the Division Two champions, claiming the title without kicking a ball as Caythorpe were unable to field a team.

Second-place Railway Athletic Reserves had a good win against Spalding Harriers, succeeding 3-2.

Railways goals came from Andy Williams, Tom Ruck and Martin Sandall while Harriers’s scorers were Patryk Kopacz and Rafel Marczewski.

In the only other game the bottom two met and Coningsby Reserves beat Holbeach Bank 3-2.

Northgate Olympic moved a step closer to winning Division Three by beating Park United Reserves 2-0.

In the BB Insure Willoughby Shield, Fosdyke Reserves beat Benington Reserves 2-0, Alex Cammack and Ash Davis on target.

Skegness Town A beat Wyberton A 2-0, Mason Hazard and Josh Whittam putting them through to the semi-finals.