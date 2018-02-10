From the Premier League to the Boston League! Ex-Aston Villa and West Ham striker Marlon Harewood scores twice as Fulbeck United beat Leverton

Former Premier League striker Marlon Harewood proved he still knows where the goal is after coming off the bench to score twice in the Boston Saturday League.

The former West Ham, Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa forward turned the game as Fulbeck United beat Leverton Sheepgate 3-2 in the Workforce Unlimited Premier Division.

The well-travelled attacker - who has also turned out for Wolves, Bristol City, Newcastle United, Ipswich Town, Barnsley, Blackpool, Hartlepool, Nuneaton and Chinese side Guangzhou in a career which began in 1996 - arrived shortly after kick off, before coming on in the second half with the scores level at 1-1.

He won and converted a penalty before Leverton levelled. However, Harewood had the final say as he scored the crucial fifth goal.

Leverton manager Giles Elson told The Standard: “It’s great to see a professional player turning out in the Boston League, it shows how far the league has come whilst other leagues in the area have folded.

“The skills he showed and the way he played with a smile on his face was a credit to him.

The Fulbeck teamsheet.

“He complimented our lads at the end, and even had a word with Tom Dunworth, who managed to nutmeg him.”

Harewood is not the first famous sportsman to play in the Boston Leagues, with snooker ace Ronnie O’Sullivan previously turning out for Old Leake.