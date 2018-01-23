Fulbeck up to second as pacesetting Pointon march on

There were only two games in the Boston Saturday League Premier Division, and both matches ended in wins for the home side.

Ashley Farmer (2), Liam Tait and Sam Jackson were the goalscorers as Ruskington Rovers edged past third-placed Benington by the odd goal in seven.

Wyberton Reserves travelled to Fulbeck and, although they put up a fight, the hosts stole the points in a 6-4 victory to go second, 10 points behind Pointon.

In Division One, Boston College kept up the pressure for top spot with a 5-1 win at Skegness United, and Horncastle Town Reserves sit close behind after putting seven past Swineshead Reserves.

Pointon Reserves were beaten 5-2 by JFC Seniors.

Digby bounced back from back-to-back losses in Division Three with a 4-2 win at Leverton Reserves, while Fosdyke Reserves found their feet in a 4-1 victory against Woodhall Spa Reserves.

Pointon kept up their good form in both league and cup with a 6-1 win over Swineshead in round two of the BB Insure Willoughby Cup.

Fixtures (January 27):

Sharman Burgess Sports Cup, round three (KO 1.30pm): Benington v Ruskington Rovers, Fulbeck United v Skegness United, Swineshead Institute v Pointon.

Workforce Unlimited Division One: Pointon Reserves v JFC Seniors.

Workforce Unlimited Division Two: Coningsby Reserves v Caythorpe.

Workforce Unlimited Division Three: Digby v Boston College Reserves, Northgate Olympic v Leverton Reserves.