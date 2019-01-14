PHOTO GALLERY: Fosdyke 2 Northgate Olympic 5

Northgate Olympic booked their place in the Challenge Cup semi-finals following Saturday’s victory at Fosdyke.

The Boston League Division Three side secured a 5-2 success.

Fosdyke (blue) v Northgate Olympic (red). Gary Booth (blue), Dave Cook (red).

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

Fosdyke (blue) v Northgate Olympic (red). Nath Thompson with the ball for Northgate Olympic

Fosdyke (blue) v Northgate Olympic (red). Jake Holland (blue), Liam Kishere (red).

Fosdyke (blue) v Northgate Olympic (red). Dean Granger (blue), Monty Savanhu (red).

Fosdyke (blue) v Northgate Olympic (red). Matty Bray (blue), Dave Cook (red).

Fosdyke (blue) v Northgate Olympic (red). Callum Kardyszyn (blue), Connor Yarwood (red).

Fosdyke (blue) v Northgate Olympic (red). Alex Cammack (blue), Dan Broughton (red).

Fosdyke (blue) v Northgate Olympic (red). Jake Holland (blue), Dave Cook (red).