PHOTO GALLERY: Swineshead Institute 3 Pointon 2

Swineshead Institute booked their place in the Fishtoft Cup final.

They will meet Spilsby Town after beating Pointon 3-2 on Saturday.

Swineshead (blue) v Pointon (green). Nath Stevens (blue), Sean Taylor (green)

David Dawson was there to capture the action...

Swineshead (blue) v Pointon (green). James Waby (blue), Nathan Wilson (green)

Swineshead (blue) v Pointon (green). Dave Malone (blue), Ian JaQuest (green)

Swineshead (blue) v Pointon (green). James Waby (blue), Dom Kew (green)

Swineshead (blue) v Pointon (green). George Bakes (blue), Sean Mason (green)

Swineshead (blue) v Pointon (green). James Waby (blue), Dom Kew (green)

Swineshead (blue) v Pointon (green). Nath Stevens (blue), Jack Myers (green)