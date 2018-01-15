Pointon FC march on as Ruskington Rovers hold Railway

In the Boston Saturday League Workforce Unlimited Premier Division, Pointon sit comfortably in top spot after putting three past Coningsby on Saturday.

Goals from Thomas Buckberry, Ian Jacquest and Sean Taylor helped them extend their lead at the top to 10 points from Benington who moved into second after a close 3-2 win at Old Leake.

Down in the bottom half of the table, Wyberton Reserves took the three points after a close 3-2 win at second-bottom Billinghay Athletic.

Fulbeck United stayed fifth, but moved to within three points of second place after leaving basement side Fishtoft with a 1-0 win, while Ruskington Rovers earned a good point at fourth-placed Railway Athletic in a 1-1 draw.

In Division Two, bottom side Caythorpe were thrashed 6-1 at Holbeach Bank.

In Division Three, fourth-placed Northgate Olympic were without a fixture and slipped further off the pace as the top three all won.

Leaders Skegness Town A left Digby with a 4-0 win.