Sleaford student returns to Nottingham Forest Ladies

Francesca Wilson (Frankie) is combining the world of academia with women’s league football after re-joining Nottingham Forest Ladies.

Frankie, who completed her A-levels at Carre’s Grammar School in the summer, will play in the The FA Women’s National League – the third tier of the national women’s game – this season with Forest’s first team.

The 18-year-old midfielder made her debut as a second-half substitute against Sheffield FC Ladies and earned a starting place for the following match at Guiseley.

Other teams in the league include Sunderland, Stoke City, Blackburn, Derby County, and Doncaster Belles.

Frankie, who played youth football for Sleaford Town Girls, left Forest at the end of the 2016/17 season to play for Loughborough Foxes and Nettleham Ladies, but re-signed for the Reds as she began a sports science degree across the city at Nottingham Trent University.