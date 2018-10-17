Sleaford Town beaten in FA Vase replay

Sleaford Town slipped out of the FA Vase in a second round replay at Peterborough Northern Star on Tuesday evening.

Jamie Shaw’s side headed to Peterborough just three days after a stoppage-time equaliser denied them victory in the first tie.

The hosts went ahead after 12 minutes with a great strike from Jake Sansby, and had a golden chace to double their lead before the half-hour, but Town keeper Regan Start made a fine stop from Sansby’s penalty.

Sleaford had led twice in the first tie, but rarely threatened in the second game, yet did have a goal ruled out for handball at the end of a feisty first half.

And on an evening of few goal attempts, Star got the crucial second on 64 minutes when a through ball sent Lukas Gereltauskas to evade Town’s offside trap and make it 2-0.

Things got worse for Town 20 minutes from time when Charlie Ward was shown a straight red card.