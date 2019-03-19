Sleaford Town give UCL leaders Daventry a scare in stalemate

Sleaford Town came up with one of their best results of the season as they held the United Counties League runaway leaders on Saturday.

Daventry kicked off 10 points clear at the top of the Premier Division, with just one league defeat all season, but Town threatened to make it two before a 72nd-minute equaliser rescued a points for the leaders.

In-form striker Tom Siddons put Town in front with his fourth goal in five games EMN-190319-093831002

Sleaford had not managed to pick up a point in nine previous matches against the top six and the home supporters may have been anticipating another three points when Taylor Orosz gave the hosts a seventh-minute lead.

But Town responded well, with Ewan Armstrong’s lob just clearing the bar, and Brad Hockin and George Couzens testing the home keeper from distance.

At the other end, Adams also had to make an acrobatic save to keep out Lukeman’s header, and this save proved doubly valuably four minutes before the break when Sleaford levelled.

Good play around the box between Machin and Coupland saw the latter pick out winger Brad Hockin who smashed a finish across goal.

And the turnaround was complete just six minutes into the second half when another good move ended with Tom Siddons slotting home.

Adams had little to deal with until 18 minutes from time when Creaney whipped in a free-kick and Fitzgerald fired home an equaliser.

Sleaford continued to cause problems and came closest to a winner, with Armstrong setting Siddons free to turn Harris, but his shot was wide.

Then with two minutes to go, Armstrong’s cross found Smith on the edge of the box whose drive forced a diving Cerga to tip over the bar.

Sleaford remain 14th, but within seven points of the top 10 with seven games to go.

The run-in begins with the visit of third-placed Rugby Town on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).