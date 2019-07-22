Sleaford Town open UCL campaign at home to Oadby Town

Sleaford Town will open the new league season against Oadby Town after the United Counties League Premier Division fixtures were released on Friday.

Town finished last season in a respectable 13th place, three points and 15 points behind Oadby whom they will host on Saturday, August 3 at Eslaforde Park.

The opening match is followed days later by a midweek trip to Pinchbeck United on Wednesday, August 7.

The FA Cup extra preliminary round tie with AFC Mansfield, also in Sleaford, takes place on the following Saturday.

Other fixtures of note include the traditional Boxing Day derby with Boston Town at Eslaforde Park, with the return match taking place on East Monday, April 13.

Town’s campaign is due to finish with a trip to Harborough Town on April 25.