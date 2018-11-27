Stylish Sleaford Town sweep past Kirby Muxloe

A brilliant first-half performance sent Sleaford Town on their way to a comfortable win over Kirby Muxloe in the United Counties League Premier on Saturday.

Jamie Shaw’s side flew out of the blocks and were ahead within three minutes when Hockin pounced after Coupland’s shot hit the bar.

Dominant Town doubled their lead after 12 minutes when the Kirby keeper dropped a cross and Smith swept home.

Confident Town created chances at will, and they added a third when Hayden struck on the stroke of half-time.

Couzens saw an effort off the line as the home side started the second half as they had left the first, and after 53 minutes the striker had his deserved goal when he was teed up well by Couzens.

Kirby pulled two goals back, but Town ended the day convincing winners and move up to 13th.

They have no game on Saturday, but return to league action with a tough trip to Holbeach next Wednesday evening (ko 7.45pm).