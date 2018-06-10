Walking football club wants you

A walking football club are looking for new players.

Sleaford Academicals Walking FC have applied for Community Amateur Sport Club status and will be run as a not-for-profit organisation

The club has already competed against sides from Boston, Louth, Grimsby and Stamford.

Walking football is the fastest growing Sport in Britain, offering those over 50 the opportunity to have fun, get fit and compete.

The club play twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Anyone over 50 who would like to try it out can call 07547 643345.