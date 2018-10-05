Basketball: Carre’s Grammar School teacher shortlisted for national award

A passion for basketball has earned Carre’s Grammar School PE teacher Russell Smith a place on a national award shortlist.

Russell, who was named on a shortlist of three for the Basketball England Teacher of the Year award at the organisation’s annual Conference and Awards Dinner in Manchester.

He received the award of East Midlands Teacher of the Year in May for his work as a basketball ambassador within Carre’s Grammar School and the community, in both school and his own time.

Russell runs the basketball teams at Carre’s, organises schools county cup competitions for all age groups, and has supported teachers in other local schools, while coaching the Lincolnshire junior teams at under 13s, 15s and 17s levels.

A school spokesman said: “Being nominated for a national award, particularly when so few of Carre’s students play outside of school, is a fantastic accomplishment and provides kudos to the developing basketball programme in school.”

The national award was won by Fionnuala Duhaney-Keown, senior head coach at Clapton Girl’s Academy, who is employed to coach basketball to their students and helped them reached three national finals last year.