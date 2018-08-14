Contrasting fortunes for Ruskington bowlers

Another difficult week for Ruskington Bowls Club on tricky away greens after the dry spell caused severe problems to playing surfaces.

Ruskington took just two points from their trip to North Scarle in the City (evening) League.

John Hurst, with Les Wilkinson and Trevor Harding, won 23-18, but Tony Codd, with Keith Pilbeam and Linda Picton, lost 18-25, and Jim Matson, Isabel Drain and Graham Croft lost 13-23.

* It was a brighter picture in their next encounter, at home to Bardney in the District League.

David Miller’s set of Jim Barclay and Linda Picton won 26-16, while Jim Matson, with Kath Booth and Wendy Pateman won big, 32-10.

Paul Butterworth, with Jock Mitchell and Les Warren went down 16-21, but the hosts took eight good league points.

* Hosting the Bristol Club for a Woodhall Spa League match, the hosts took two points thanks to a 26-21 win for David Miller with Les Warren and Graham Croft.

John Hurst, with Isabel Drain and Jim Barclay, went down 14-19, and Wendy Pateman, with Angela Goddard and Jock Mitchell, lost narrowly 19-21.

* It was a different story at Heckington in the City (afternoon) League.

David Miller, with Isabel Drain and Les Jenkins, had a very close game, but scored six on the final end for an 18-13 victory, while Tony Codd, with Carol Croft and Jackie Ray, dominated to win 25-14.

John Booth, with Les Wilkinson and Graham Croft, did much the same, winning 21-11, as Ruskington took all 10 league points.

* Ruskington found another badly-damaged green at Stickney and had great difficulty finding any line in the Coningsby League match.

Second-placed Ruskington came away empty-handed against the bottom side, but this result may shake up the league positions.