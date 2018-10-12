Cranwell rider Jack Bell celebrates summer of firsts

Rising speedway and flat track star Jack Bell has enjoyed a busy few months starting with a fantastic day at Scunthorpe where he won all of the 14 races he entered.

A week later the 15-year-old was out at Greenfield for a British flat track round where he rode well to take the overall win.

At the Belle Vue Stadium the Cranwell rider raced the 150 speedway bike, plus the 250 flat tracker against the 450 machines, but this did not faze him as he came away with his first British Youth Speedway win.

He went on to ride in the flat track race against top riders and had some great battles with Pete Boast and Tim Neave to finish in a fine second place.

In August Jack travelled to Wales to ride with the Dirt Riders Association.

He was unbeaten on the Saturday on the half-mile track, but heavy rain cancelled the Sunday races.

“The track was really fast and is one if my favourites,” he said.

“It was nice to come back with the win on Saturday to add to my championship points although I was disappointed the racing was cancelled on Sunday. Thanks to all my sponsors for their support, and thanks to mum and dad.”

It was back to speedway the following week with the Peterborough Thundercats at Berwick on Saturday and Newcastle on Sunday where the team collected valuable points in all races at both venues.

September brought the last round of the DTRA Championship at Greenfield where Bell rode well to stay unbeaten all day.

He ended his summer season at Scunthorpe, competing in the last round of the Flat Track and Minibike Series.

He was unbeaten all day on the flat track bike and finished in second place on the Minibike.

“I’ve had a great summer season this year and must thank my sponsors for their continued support as without them this would not have happened,” Bell said. “I now turn my attention to the winter season. I’ll be mixing it with the adult riders for the first time at Three Sisters, near Wigan, in a round of the British Mini Bike championship.”