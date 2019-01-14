In-form Sleaford RFC off bottom with Kesteven win

Sleaford RFC maintained their excellent start to the new year by completing back-to-back wins for the first time this season on Saturday.

The Red and Blacks went into the mid-season break bottom of Midlands Three East (North) with just one win from their opening 10 matches.

But they followed up their 32-13 hammering of fourth-placed Buxton at Ruskington Road seven days earlier with a satisfying 20-12 win over rivals Kesteven in the weekend’s derby at Grantham.

John Spencer, Rob Titmus and Cameron Catelugh all crossed for the visitors, while the boot of Wayne Harley added a penalty and conversion

The win moves them off the bottom of the table, leapfrogging Bakewell Mannerians into 11th place and within two points of Nottingham Moderns.

* But Sleaford RFC Ladies XV could not repeat the trick the following day as they were beaten 27-5 at Lincoln.

The result avenged the county cup defeat inflicted by Sleaford earlier this season.

Team captain Sam Olliver claimed Sleaford’s only score.