Leadenham Hockey Club clinch winning clean sweep

It was four wins from four this weekend as Leadenham Hockey Club shook off the rust from the winter break.

An early kick-off at Peterborough brought plenty of goals as the ladies took on CoP Fourth XI.

Big points were up for grabs with the two teams sat second and third in the table, and Leadenham started with a lot of confidence, scoring early from a penalty corner.

Kath Price’s initial strike was ruled out, but Katie Ireland converted to take the lead.

Peterborough came back, but another penalty corner gave the visitors a 2-1 half-time lead.

The hosts managed a second equaliser after the break, but further Leadenham goals from Flo Ireland, Emily Smith and Price secured the win.

The men’s first team also travelled to Peterborough, picking up all three points against CoP.

Ian Sanderson ended his recent goal drought by slotting in a cross-D ball from Greg Amess.

There were no further goals, but a whole team performance restricted chances for the hosts, and a fine performance in goal by Simon Chambers ensured the clean sheet.

Leadenham’s men’s seconds continued their unbeaten season against visiting Long Sutton.

Neil Ireland added to his scoring streak to put the hosts ahead in the first half.

Leadenham’s high tempo, high pressing style of play kept Long Sutton on the back foot, but a dangerous break forced Thomas Pinchbeck to make a one-on-one save to keep his side ahead.

A second goal for Ireland and another for Sam Darling rounded off a 3-0 win.

And the Thirds continued their excellent debut season in league hockey with a win over Spalding.

Using a strong defensive base, they withstood Spalding pressure and took a first-half lead on the counter-attack, neatly finished by Henry Young.

In the second half, goalkeeper Robert Metheringham continued his recent fine form to maintain the clean sheet, and man-of-the-match Conor Wright capped a fantastic display by clinching the game with his first goal of the season.

The club thanks sponsors, Mountains Skip Hire, and all the umpires.