Leadenham Hockey Club: Ladies extend perfect start to season

Leadenham Hockey Club are four weeks into an action-packed 2018/19 season which has seen a mixed bag of results so far.

Leadenham’s ladies have had the most impressive start, winning all three of their opening games, beginning with 8-2 and 10–3 wins at Bourne Deeping and Spilsby respectively, along with a 3–0 defeat of Long Sutton at home.

They added to that tally early on last weekend against visitors Woodhall Spa as Katie Ireland (2) added to an already impressive goal tally of 12 for the new season.

Supported by further strikes from Ellie Talton, Ciara Wright and Kate Taylor, the hosts led 5–1 at half-time.

The second half lacked the same intensity and Woodhall pulled another back, but the early pacesetters of Division Four NW secured another three points.

* Leadenham’s men’s First XI sandwiched an away defeat to Cambridge University with two very solid home wins, against Cambridge City Vets and St Ives, to record a positive start to the Division Three NW season, despite a lengthening injury list.

A slow start against Ely saw the hosts take a 2–0 lead, before Greg Ames converted a penalty corner to restore some balance to the match.

However, a green card for Howard Ben Groom, and a late third goal ensured the men in black headed home disappointed.

The Second XI, promoted following an invincible season in 2017/18, began life in their new division with an 11–0 victory over St Neots.

Since then they have struggled for goals, falling to successive defeats to Bourne Deeping and Cambridge South.

An even first half away at St Ives finished 0–0 with the deadlock broken by a controversial goal mid-way through the second.

Captain Thomas Pinchbeck made a superb goal-line clearance, but the near side umpire adjudged the ball to have crossed the line and gave the hosts the lead.

Forced to open up in search of an equaliser, Leadenham conceded a second before Conor Wright pulled one back.

The comeback was short-lived and despite Neil Baldwin’s goal-line heroics, the match finished 3–1.

Finally, the men’s third XI embarked on their second full season of senior league hockey, with a close defeat to Alford.

They followed up with an away victory against Bourne before falling to defeat at home to Long Sutton.

Toby Young struck early to give the young side the advantage over visitors Spalding.

This was carried until half-time, but Spalding responded with a goal from a penalty corner.

Robert Metheringham’s goalkeeping performance ensured the match remained close, but a late winner for the away side sealed a 2–1 win.

