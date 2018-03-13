Leadenham Hockey Club: Mixed fortunes in Deepings double-header

Both Leadenham Hockey Club men’s sides faced trips to Bourne Deeping on Saturday with the Firsts lining up against the in-form and leaders Bourne Seconds.

Leadenham started brightly, and took the lead when Jack Cullen, promoted to the team following his recent goalscoring form, converted a Cameron Salisbury pass at the far post.

But Bourne are top for a reason, and their smooth passing play led to two goals and a half-time lead.

Leadenham again opened the second half strongly, with Charlie Cade, currently finding himself in the middle of a hot streak, converting another Salisbury pass after just 47 seconds.

This burst of offensive energy was the last significant passage the Leadenham forward line could muster as Bourne scored a further three goals.

The home side inched closer to the Division 3NW title with this 5-2 victory.

For the 2pm game, another table-topping side took to the field as Leadenham Seconds squared off against Bourne Sixths.

It was a comparatively lethargic performance from Leadenham as they struggled to retain possession and exert their normal control over the flow of the game.

Perhaps on these sorts of days, experienced leaders are needed the most, and it was veteran forward James Ireland who broke the deadlock.

But the lead didn’t last long when Bourne levelled shortly before the half-time break, as their forward reacted quickest to a contentious lofted ball.

Bourne continued to threaten in the second half, their young side demonstrating an impressive technical aptitude and creating havoc in the pockets of space between the Leadenham midfield and defence.

And Ireland again edged the visitors in front with a delicate flick just beyond the pads of the Bourne keeper.

With time running out, adventurous defender Joe Beardall sealed all three points when he slashed home a penalty corner.

The result kept the Seconds on course for a perfect season.

The club would like to thank all of the umpires, and sponsors Mountains Skip Hire.