Reel Deal complete Sleaford Snooker League and cup double

The showpiece event of Sleaford Snooker League’s cup finals week served up a fittingly dramatic finale.

The Barge and Bottle Division One champions and runners-up, Reel Deal C and Electra G, met in the John Jenkins Knockout Cup final.

Reel Deal were bidding for a second victory in the competition and a league and cup double, while it was the Electra team’s first appearance in the final.

Stefan Lawrence gave Electra G a great start by defeating Craig Sentance 65-30 in the opening frame, but Reel Deal C hit back when Keith Southern saw off Ken Choularton 64-31.

The champions then went 2-1 up following a 54-17 triumph for Simon Biggin against John Wheeler in frame three.

But Alf Palumbo sent the match into a fifth-frame decider when he outscored Jason Marriott 68-16.

The final frame went to Carl Marriott, 65-28 versus Steve Caithness, to clinch the cup and double for Reel Deal C.